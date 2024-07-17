DALLAS – Florida running back Montrell Johnson admitted when word first circulated that Trevor Etienne was transferring to arch-rival Georgia, there was some anger involved.

“It was like an outrage kind of, but at the same time he's our friend and we knew he was trying to make the best decision for himself,” Johnson said Wednesday at SEC Media Days. “But at the same time, we weren't really mad about it."

Whatever ill will might have been felt, none was detected in conversations with Florida’s three player representatives attending the annual event.

That includes quarterback Graham Mertz, himself a transfer from Wisconsin a season ago.

“That’s the nature of college football right now. Regardless of what’s going on, you’ve got to look out for yourself,” Mertz said. “Trevor thought that was the best option for him. I wish him nothing but the best. Trevor is my guy. That was just his decision for where he wanted to be.”

In two seasons at Florida, Etienne appeared in 23 games for the Gators, rushing 249 times for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns.

His Bulldog career got to a bumpy start following his arrest earlier this year on a series of driving charges.

Two of the bigger ones – DUI less safe and DUI under 21 – were recently dismissed. However, his status for the opener against Clemson remains in question.

Head coach Kirby Smart did not say on Tuesday whether the former Gator would be suspended for his actions.

Gator linebacker Shemar James was a recruit at the same time as Etienne when he came into the Gator program three years ago.

Like Johnson, James said he harbors no grudges.

“It’s never really anger, because again, he’s doing what’s best for him,” James said. “If that was to leave and go to a different organization, then that’s what it was.”

Still, losing a friend to a rival did not feel good.

“That was a heartbreaker for me because that was my guy. We came in the same time, same class,” James said. “But I wish Trevor the best. He made the best decision for him.”

Despite the fact they’ll be on opposite sides in Jacksonville, Johnson said his friendship with Etienne has not changed.

“That's one of my closest friends right there. The relationship that me and him have is top 10 to none,” Williams said. “I can call him for anything, and he can call me for anything. It was great sharing a backfield with him."

Begrudgingly, Johnson said the Bulldogs have a good one.

“Just his way to be elusive, you know?” he said. “He’ll make that first guy miss and make a bad play into a good play."