GALLERY: UGA hosts big recruiting weekend for Auburn

PHOTOS: Georgia beats Auburn 31-13
Scenes from Georgia's 31-13 victory over Auburn on Oct. 5, 2024, in Athens, Georgia.
WATCH: Kirby Smart's postgame comments
What did Kirby Smart have to say after Georgia defeated Auburn?
From Kirby Smart's ring bearer to Georgia's starting center
Redshirt sophomore Drew Bobo has come a long way from the time he was the ring bearer in Kirby Smart's wedding.
WATCH: Georgia players after win
WATCH interviews with Georgia players following their 31-13 win over Auburn.
Big day for Trevor Etienne
Trevor Etienne sparked Georgia's sluggish offense with his biggest game as a Bulldog.
Georgia hosted Auburn for another edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. The Bulldogs also hosted a plethora of high-level prospects across the 2025, 2026, and 2027 classes. Below is a gallery of featured recruits who appeared at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.