Published Oct 6, 2024
GALLERY: UGA hosts big recruiting weekend for Auburn
Lance McCurley  •  UGASports
Georgia hosted Auburn for another edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. The Bulldogs also hosted a plethora of high-level prospects across the 2025, 2026, and 2027 classes. Below is a gallery of featured recruits who appeared at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

