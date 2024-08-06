Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

GALLERY: Georgia Offense Day Six

Lance McCurley • UGASports
Staff Writer
@Lance_M95
Recruiting analyst and team writer here at UGASports. Also, sports editor at the Lake Oconee news and Eatonton Messenger.

UGASports was present at Georgia football's practice on Aug. 6. Below is a gallery of the offense.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement