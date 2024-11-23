GALLERY: Georgia hosts recruits for game against UMass

The Dawgs pulled away late, but do the grades show more of the first half or the second?
Hosts Paul Maharry, Jason Butt and Radi Nabulsi are joined by some of the best Dawg fans around to overreact.
Scenes from Georgia's 59-21 victory over UMass on Nov. 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
Watch postgame interviews with Carson Beck, Arian Smith, Malaki Starks, and Tate Ratledge after Georgia's win.
Following Georgia's 59-21 win over UMass, head coach Kirby Smart was disappointed with his team's defensive effort.
The Dawgs pulled away late, but do the grades show more of the first half or the second?
Hosts Paul Maharry, Jason Butt and Radi Nabulsi are joined by some of the best Dawg fans around to overreact.
Scenes from Georgia's 59-21 victory over UMass on Nov. 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.