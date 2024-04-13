Kirby Smart on Carson Beck

Advertisement

Carson Beck’s G-Day effort saw the senior complete 25 of 46 passes for 301 yards and a pair of touchdowns with a pair of interceptions. Although his completion percentage might raise some eyebrows, head coach Kirby Smart did not seem the least bit concerned during his post-game press conference. “Carson has had a great spring to me. He’s had a quiet leadership, he’s had a lot of confidence. When things aren’t going well, the kids, the offensive linemen, they turn to him,” Smart said. “He had a really good moxie out there on the field. He never pressed or got frustrated. Even today, he drove the team down and made some really good throws at the end to give us a chance to tie the ball game.” Beck’s touchdown throws came on tosses of 2 yards to Colbie Young and 11 to Dominic Lovett, who led all receivers with seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. “I was mediocre. I made a few mistakes, which is fine, trying to do some extra things, maybe trying to force the ball to a few different guys and not make the right reads in a couple of situations,” Beck said. “But overall, I think offense, defense, and special teams had a really good spring, and we got a lot of work in.” Smart agreed. “I don’t even go off today. He had a good spring,” Smart said. “He knows how to navigate a pocket, he knows where to go with the ball, there’s nothing he hasn’t seen on defense. I’m happy with where he is. I just want him to continue to grow as a leader.” Gunner Stockton also received extensive work, completing 19 of 32 passes for 232 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Freshman Ryan Puglisi did not play due to an issue with his knee that caused him to miss some practice time this spring. “The knee injury, it’s a stress, it’s a small stress fracture. It’s not a break or a significant injury. It’s a shutdown injury and let it rest,” Smart said of Puglisi. “We listened to what the doctor said and did that. But it’s not a long-term problem. But it did affect us in terms of reps. It probably gave Gunner more growth than ever because he took twos, and threes. Gunner just took a ton of reps.”

Big day from Mykel Williams

As he did in the Orange Bowl, Mykel Williams split time between outside linebacker and defensive end. The results were impressive. Williams made six tackles, but that was not his biggest play. That came in the first quarter when the junior tipped a pass from Beck and intercepted it on the same play. “First and foremost, he’s been present. He’s been able to practice. He had spring practice last year, he missed some practices, he had fall camp last year and missed some practices,” Smart said. “I told him if you want to have a really good year, you need to have a really good camp and he’s bought into that. Practicing good makes you better. It’s not his fault he’s been injured, but you can’t play well if you don’t practice.” Williams finished with two breakups in the game. “I thought he had a really good spring from the standpoint of leadership and toughness,” Smart said.

More from Kirby Smart