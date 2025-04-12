G-Day Observations

Georgia held its annual G-Day Saturday afternoon, and there was certainly a lot to take in.
The Red Team won the game over the Black, 34-17.
Below are my initial observations of what was a busy and informative afternoon.
First Half
• The Red Team (first team offensive line today was left tackle Bo Hughley, left guard Micah Morris, center Drew Bobo, right guard Michael Uini, and right tackle Earnest Greene III. The Black Team (second team) offensive line was left tackle Jah Jackson, left guard Jamal Merriweather, center Malachi Tolliver, right guard Juan Gaston Jr., right tackle Nyier Daniels. Greene played with a club on his right hand.
• Georgia did a lot of situational work before the start of G-Day, which was atypical of what they would do before a regular game.
• Zachariah Branch and Dillon Bell served as kickoff returners. Sacovie White and Branch returned punts for their respective Black and Red teams.
• Branch had one of the best catches when he beat Joenel Aguero to pull down the ball at the goal line in the second quarter. You can see why coaches are excited about what he brings to the offense.
• Georgia tried a double-pass from Colbie Young to Oscar Delp on the first play.
• Ellis Robinson IV took some reps with the first team defense.
• Joenel Aguero appeared healthy. Made a nice tackle on a safety blitz.
• UAB transfer Adrian Maddox was credited with a sack.
• Daniel Harris picked off Gunner Stockton in the end zone on a ball intended for Colbie Young.
• Freshman Dominick Kelly picked off Ryan Puglisi and returned the ball 31 yards.
• Sophomore corner Demello Jones made some nice plays, including a tackle on Dwight Phillips behind the line of scrimmage.
• Chauncey Bowens showed better quickness than expected, picking up 12 yards, capped by a hurdle over a defender. Bowens also made a nice catch and cutback for big yardage that was negated on a hold by Colbie Young.
• Jordan Hall lined up at nose and created some nice pressure on several plays.
• Who doesn’t think of Ladd McConkey when you see freshman Landon Roldan in the No. 84 jersey? Word is, Roldan picked the number himself.
• Chris Peal had a pass breakup of Stockton.
• Chase Linton had a pass breakup of Puglisi.
• Elijah Griffin snuffed out an end-around to Rolden for a 4-yard loss.
• CJ Wiley had one of the best catches of the game when he hauled in a one-handed catch on the sideline on a pass from Puglisi. It went for a 35-yard pickup.
• Chris Cole had a nice after creating pressure off the edge, along with a Red Zone breakup on a pass by Puglisi.
• Dillon Bell had a 13-yard gain on an end-around.
Second Half
• Landon Roldan was on the kick return team for the Black team in the second half.
• London Humphreys caught a 50-yard pass from Colter Ginn on the first offensive play of the second half. Ginn later toss a seven-yard touchdown to Humphreys.
• Ryan Puglisi played for both the Red and the Black teams. He would have a nice 17-yard touchdown pass to Colbie Young.
• CJ Allen tackled Jeremy Bell for a 3-yard loss on an end around.
• Nasir Johnson was credited with a 9-yard sack of quarterback Hezikiah Millender.
• Millender later picked up 15 yards on a scramble.
• Gunner Stockton completed a nice 49-yard to Dillon Bell, hitting the senior receiver in stride. On the very next play, Stockton completed a pretty 31-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Bell.
• Tight end Ethan Barber displayed some nice speed on a 24-yard catch and run.
• Freshman running back Bo Walker flashed in the third quarter, picking up 30 yards to inside the 10.
• Jordan Hall and Xzavier McLeod had pass breakups in the second half.
• Dominick Kelly had two pass breakups in the game, one in each half. Kelly later appeared to tweak his knee in the fourth quarter.
• Justin Williams had a knockdown in the fourth quarter.
• Sacovie White had a big game, catching two passes for 47 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown.
• Jordan Thomas was credited for one of several pass breakups by the defense in the second half.
How they scored
First Quarter
• Red Team: 35-yard field goal by Peyton Woodring.
Second Quarter
• Black Team: 23-yard field goal by Liam Badger.
• Red Team: Nate Frazier 1-yard run. (Woodring kick)
• Red Team: Woodring 44-yard field goal.
Third Quarter
• Black Team: London Humhreys 7-yard touchdown from Colter Ginn. (Badger kick)
• Red Team: Colbie Young 17-yard pass from Ryan Puglisi.
• Red Team: Jeremy Bell 31-yard pass from Gunner Stockton.
• Black Team: London Humphreys 3-yard pass from Ryan Puglisi (Badger kick)
Fourth Quarter
• Red Team: Sacovie White 24-yard pass from Gunner Stockton.