G-Day Observations

Below are my initial observations of what was a busy and informative afternoon.

The Red Team won the game over the Black, 34-17.

Georgia held its annual G-Day Saturday afternoon, and there was certainly a lot to take in.

• The Red Team (first team offensive line today was left tackle Bo Hughley, left guard Micah Morris, center Drew Bobo, right guard Michael Uini, and right tackle Earnest Greene III. The Black Team (second team) offensive line was left tackle Jah Jackson, left guard Jamal Merriweather, center Malachi Tolliver, right guard Juan Gaston Jr., right tackle Nyier Daniels. Greene played with a club on his right hand.

• Georgia did a lot of situational work before the start of G-Day, which was atypical of what they would do before a regular game.

• Zachariah Branch and Dillon Bell served as kickoff returners. Sacovie White and Branch returned punts for their respective Black and Red teams.

• Branch had one of the best catches when he beat Joenel Aguero to pull down the ball at the goal line in the second quarter. You can see why coaches are excited about what he brings to the offense.

• Georgia tried a double-pass from Colbie Young to Oscar Delp on the first play.

• Ellis Robinson IV took some reps with the first team defense.

• Joenel Aguero appeared healthy. Made a nice tackle on a safety blitz.

• UAB transfer Adrian Maddox was credited with a sack.

• Daniel Harris picked off Gunner Stockton in the end zone on a ball intended for Colbie Young.

• Freshman Dominick Kelly picked off Ryan Puglisi and returned the ball 31 yards.

• Sophomore corner Demello Jones made some nice plays, including a tackle on Dwight Phillips behind the line of scrimmage.

• Chauncey Bowens showed better quickness than expected, picking up 12 yards, capped by a hurdle over a defender. Bowens also made a nice catch and cutback for big yardage that was negated on a hold by Colbie Young.

• Jordan Hall lined up at nose and created some nice pressure on several plays.

• Who doesn’t think of Ladd McConkey when you see freshman Landon Roldan in the No. 84 jersey? Word is, Roldan picked the number himself.

• Chris Peal had a pass breakup of Stockton.

• Chase Linton had a pass breakup of Puglisi.

• Elijah Griffin snuffed out an end-around to Rolden for a 4-yard loss.

• CJ Wiley had one of the best catches of the game when he hauled in a one-handed catch on the sideline on a pass from Puglisi. It went for a 35-yard pickup.

• Chris Cole had a nice after creating pressure off the edge, along with a Red Zone breakup on a pass by Puglisi.

• Dillon Bell had a 13-yard gain on an end-around.