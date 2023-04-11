Georgia beat writers aren’t scheduled to see head coach Kirby Smart again until after Saturday’s spring game. However, the Bulldogs head coach likely offered a hint at what to expect during G-Day. Kickoff at Sanford Stadium is set for 4 p.m. “I think we have two segments of our team. We have a segment of our team that is within its first year of being here. That includes this year’s midyears and last year’s midyears and summer enrollees,” Smart said. “That is almost 50 percent of our team and then we have another 50 percent that has been here for two or greater, years. They are in two distinctly two different spots. Our job is to try to accelerate the learning process for the first, younger group and continue the learning process and to push, to create depth out of our older half. I’m pleased with the work we’ve done this spring, but I’m not pleased with where we are. We need to continue to grow and get better.” In other words, look for Georgia’s youngsters and newcomers to see much of the work. Here’s what we expect to see:

G-Day is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Offense

Fans of the passing game will be in luck. Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff have both repped with the first unit, and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo figures to give both quarterbacks ample opportunities to show what they can do working against the first-team defense. Per sources, both quarterbacks have had some good moments—and some not-so-good moments—this spring, so their performance in G-Day in front of fans could go a long way to determining who ultimately gets the start in the opener against Tennessee-Martin. Redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton will get plenty of reps, with Jackson Muschamp also expected to play. During last year's G-Day, both Stetson Bennett and Beck threw for well over 200 yards, and similar numbers should be expected Saturday for Beck and Vandagriff; Georgia wants to make the very most of this final opportunity for padded work. Of the newcomers and midyears mentioned by Smart, look for wide receivers Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas to make their debuts. The same is true for freshmen wide receivers Zeed Haynes, Anthony Evans III, and Tyler Williams, who will be stepping on the field at Sanford for the first time. Others, including redshirt freshman C.J. Smith, will see plenty of action. Proven players like Ladd McConkey and tight end Brock Bowers likely will not see an inordinate amount of work, but freshman tight end Lawson Luckie should be on the field a lot. Smart has already praised Luckie’s physicality, and knowing the youngster will likely have to play a key role come fall, expect the early enrollee to be on the field a lot. Of the scholarship backs, Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson will see most of the action with Kendall Milton (hamstring) out and Daijun Edwards (hamstring) limited, although neither is expected to touch the ball more than eight or so times in the game. Up front, keep an eye at left tackle where Earnest Greene III and Austin Blaske are battling as position coach Stacy Searels looks to determine a starter. Like many spots up for grabs on the team, a final decision likely will not come until sometime during fall camp. Otherwise, look for massive mixing and matching on both lines for the Red and Black squads.

Defense

As with the offense, there are a number of new faces to watch for. Smart has mentioned several times over the past few weeks how much freshmen outside linebackers Samuel M’Pemba, Gabe Harris, and Damon Wilson have struggled as freshmen picking up Georgia’s intricate defensive system, something that’s not unusual for first-year Bulldogs. However, nothing beats on-field experience, so expect the trio to see extensive action, along with redshirt freshman C.J. Madden. With Marvin Jones Jr. and Jalon Walker rehabbing after undergoing Labrum surgery, Smart and his defensive coaches want the trio as ready as possible. Inside linebackers Raylen Wilson and redshirt sophomore Xavian Sorey have a great opportunity to impress position coach Glenn Schumann. The Bulldogs return starters Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon, but the rotation after that is far from set. Redshirt freshman E.J. Lightsey should also be on the field a lot, along with veteran Rian Davis. Up front, position coach Tray Scott will want to put freshmen defensive linemen Jordan Hall and Jamaal Jarrett through some stressful situations to see how they respond. Redshirt freshman Christian Miller and redshirt sophomore Jonathan Jefferson were mentioned Saturday by Smart. Both players are expected to receive a lot of work Saturday. In the secondary, fans can get their first look at Javon Bullard working at safety after primarily playing star last season. Although it remains to be seen if he’ll play there this fall, Bullard has shown that he can certainly handle the position. Much of that could depend on how well Tykee Smith handles star. Like Bullard, Smith does not have the prototypical size for the position. Bullard proved he could handle the spot. Can Smith? We’ll see. The cornerback spot opposite Kamari Lassiter appears to be a four-man scrum between Daylen Everette, Nyland Green, freshman A.J. Harris, and Julian Humphrey. Smart loves the depth that’s being built. Texas A&M transfer Smoke Bouie could bounce around several positions in the secondary, with freshman Joenel Aguero getting his first taste of what it’s like to play in front of a crowd at Sanford Stadium.

If you're going to G-Day