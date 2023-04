With the moniker of Thanos attached to you as a football player, you better be able to back it up on the field. Jahkeem Stewart has been doing so since he was a 330 pound seventh grader. Georgia has been recruiting Stewart since that time and was the first school to offer the New Orleans blue-chipper.

Since his first interactions with UGA, Stewart has transformed his body. While continuing to grow taller, Stewart is trimmed down to the mid 270 pound range. Stewart has also made multiple trip to Athens and to see Georgia play in neutral site games since that point in time.

Stewart was back in the Classic City for another G-Day experience yesterday. UGASports spoke with him on his latest dealings with the Dawgs.