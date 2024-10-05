From Kirby Smart's ring bearer to Georgia's starting center

Redshirt sophomore Drew Bobo has come a long way from the time he was the ring bearer in Kirby Smart’s wedding to replacing Jared Wilson as Georgia’s starting center for Saturday’s game against Auburn.

But when Wilson could not go after injuring his ankle at Alabama, it was the son of Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo who answered the call.

“Yeah, Drew has worked really hard. He’s a tremendous athlete. People don't give him enough credit for his second-level blocks, and getting downfield effort. I mean, he is probably one of our highest-effort players,” Smart said. “Because every play he's running downfield, he'll hit somebody. And I was really proud of him. And it was a great moment.”

The game was undoubtedly special for Bobo for other reasons.

Bobo was actually committed to Auburn before de-committing when his father was let go by the Tigers three years ago.

A former three-star recruit, Bobo held offers from 10 FBS schools before ultimately siding with the Bulldogs.

Georgia left tackle Earnest Greene III acknowledged that Bobo was a little nervous going into the game but that it did not take him long to calm down.

“We just told him that we all loved him. We put all the work in together and it was time to show America what he can do,” Greene said. “He showed that today. We’re real, real happy for Bobo. He got to go out and do that against Auburn, so it was great for him.”

Smart agreed.

“He was a ring bearer at my wedding. And just got a lot of respect for Drew, the way he works. And to see him grow up and just be the great man and person that he is,” Smart said. “I was happy for him to have success today.”