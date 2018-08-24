Friday post-practice notebook: Tyler Simmons not looking back
If Tyler Simmons had a dollar for every meme he’s seen on Social Media or how many times he’s been asked about the off-sides call on his blocked punt against Alabama in the National Championship … well, you probably already know the answer.
“I see it every day,” Simmons said after practice Friday. “I tell people all the time if I had a dollar for every one I’d be a billionaire now.”
No doubt.
Georgia led 13-0 early in the third quarter when Simmons blocked the punt, which the Bulldogs recovered inside the Alabama 30-yard line.
However, it was not to be.
Despite evidence to the contrary, officials ruled that Simmons jumped, giving the Crimson Tide another chance to punt the ball. This time, Alabama got off the kick, with Georgia taking over at its own 36. After a quick three-and-out, Alabama scored on its next possession to cut the lead to 13-7.
“It was pretty memorable while it lasted but I’m ready to make other memories for the University of Georgia,” said Simmons. “They made the call; we’ve got to live with it and move onto this season.”
Simmons certainly seems to have moved past the play.
The junior – who has received preseason praise from Kirby Smart – was more concerned on what he needed to do to impress coaches so he can be part of the 70-man travel roster when the Bulldogs hit the road for their conference away games.
“The competition, it’s hard,” Simmons said. “I was talking with coaches and we’ve got no idea who is going to travel because everyone is competing and doing their best.”
Simmons figures to continue getting plenty of chances on special teams for the Bulldogs this fall.
Beside his work on punt block, Simmons is also in the pecking order when it comes to returning both kickoffs and punts.
“Whoever can produce the most are the ones who will get to travel,” Simmons said. “I’m just trying to do whatever I can.”
The "Wolfpack" alive and well
The “Wolfpack,” as Georgia’s outside linebackers like to call themselves, are ready get back on the hunt.
Senior D’Andre Walker is ready to show the way.
“I just want to try and keep the legacy going the best that I can,” Walker said. “But it’s going to be up to the young guys who are after me keep it going as well.”
What exactly is the “Wolfpack?”
To hear Walker tell it, it’s the exclusive club for Georgia outside linebackers only, a group started by the likes of Leonard Floyd and Jordan Jenkins during their successful tenures in Athens.
“It just means make sure you’re holding your brother accountable and make sure he’s giving his best every day,” said Walker, who by virtue of his seniority among the Bulldogs’ outside linebackers, is now the leader of the pack.
It’s a prestigious group for sure.
If you go by Georgia’s football media guide, all nine players to start at outside linebacker for the Bulldogs have gone on to play in the NFL. That list includes the likes of Akeem Dent, Darryl Gamble, Justin Houston, Cornelius Washington, Jarvis Jones, Jordan Jenkins, Leonard Floyd, Davin Bellamy and Lorenzo Carter.
“I feel like we are OLB U,” Walker said. “That means that we send guys to the league from our outside linebacker position, but once again, even if you just come to Georgia you’re going to get a good shot at that.”
Walker certainly seems to fit a similar mold.
Last year, the former Langston Hughes standout finished second to Roquan Smith in both sacks with 5.5 and tackles for loss with 13.5
“I’m just ready to do the best I can,” Walker said. “I’m ready.”
Injury Update
There was still no sign of backup tight end Jackson Harris (foot) or Tyrique McGhee (broken bone in foot) at practice Friday.
Wide receiver Jayson Stanley (quad) was back at practice, but running on the side and not seen taking part in drills while wide receiver Kearis Jackson (hamstring) was also limited after being back at practice earlier this week.