If Tyler Simmons had a dollar for every meme he’s seen on Social Media or how many times he’s been asked about the off-sides call on his blocked punt against Alabama in the National Championship … well, you probably already know the answer.

“I see it every day,” Simmons said after practice Friday. “I tell people all the time if I had a dollar for every one I’d be a billionaire now.”

No doubt.

Georgia led 13-0 early in the third quarter when Simmons blocked the punt, which the Bulldogs recovered inside the Alabama 30-yard line.

However, it was not to be.

Despite evidence to the contrary, officials ruled that Simmons jumped, giving the Crimson Tide another chance to punt the ball. This time, Alabama got off the kick, with Georgia taking over at its own 36. After a quick three-and-out, Alabama scored on its next possession to cut the lead to 13-7.

“It was pretty memorable while it lasted but I’m ready to make other memories for the University of Georgia,” said Simmons. “They made the call; we’ve got to live with it and move onto this season.”

Simmons certainly seems to have moved past the play.

The junior – who has received preseason praise from Kirby Smart – was more concerned on what he needed to do to impress coaches so he can be part of the 70-man travel roster when the Bulldogs hit the road for their conference away games.

“The competition, it’s hard,” Simmons said. “I was talking with coaches and we’ve got no idea who is going to travel because everyone is competing and doing their best.”

Simmons figures to continue getting plenty of chances on special teams for the Bulldogs this fall.

Beside his work on punt block, Simmons is also in the pecking order when it comes to returning both kickoffs and punts.

“Whoever can produce the most are the ones who will get to travel,” Simmons said. “I’m just trying to do whatever I can.”