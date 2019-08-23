There was a time not very long ago when David Marshall might have thought Lisfranc (pronounced Liz Frank) was the name of the greeter down at the local Wal-Mart.

“I never knew what a Lisfranc injury was,” said Marshall, who obviously knows better now.

For those who don’t know, according to orthoinfo.aaos.org, a Lisfranc injury occurs when bones in the midfoot or ligaments that support the midfoot are torn.

Recovery hasn’t been a lot of fun.

According to Marshall, the hours have been long and the rehab difficult, but after undergoing surgery late last year to correct the injury, the former Upson-Lee star said he’s ready to resume his role as a key member of Georgia’s defensive line.

“It’s a blessing to be back,” Marshall said. “I knew it was going to be a long rehab but I had to stay positive, come in, get treatment every morning, every day. I’m glad to be back on the field with my brothers.”

Marshall’s comeback is still a work in progress.

When asked to give a percentage as to how healthy his foot is, the senior hedged his guess.

“I’m trying to work on it right now, just seeing how my foot feels, just keep grinding and see what happens,” said Marshall, who is expected to travel to Nashville for next week’s opener at Vanderbilt.

“Me and Mr. Ron (head trainer Ron Courson) have been together since spring break. I’ve been working with him, he’s been working with me, he’s been grinding on my foot,” Marshall said. “It took a long time to get back walking and get back where I was.”

Marshall could barely describe how anxious he is to get back on the field.

His Lisfranc injury cost the 6-foot-3, 274-pounder the final eight games of Georgia’s 2018 campaign. The last game he played, ironically enough, was last season against Vanderbilt.

It was against the Commodores in Athens where the injury first took place.

“I knew when I stood up and couldn’t walk that something was wrong,” he said. “I can take pain; I can take any injury, but when I couldn’t walk, I knew something was wrong with it.” Rehabbing his injury hasn’t been Marshall’s only task. Serving as an on-field mentor to his younger teammates has also been part of his daily routine.

“Oh, just helping them with technique, helping them get comfortable with the system, just come out every day and push them harder,” Marshall said. “They’ve still got a lot of work to do, but they’re going to be pretty good.”

Come next Saturday, Marshall hopes to lead by example.

“We’ll see. We’re working on it now,” he said. “Practice makes perfect, so we’ll see on Saturday.”