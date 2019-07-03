One of the most common questions asked of the UGASports.com staff is what to expect from incoming freshmen. First-year players contribute earlier in their careers than ever before. Here is a recap of last season's top ten freshman impact players.

Tyson Campbell (cornerback)

Campbell returns a fumble for a touchdown versus Missouri.

Campbell started 11 games and held the unenviable role of starting across the formation from Deandre Baker. With a first round NFL draft pick on the other side, quarterbacks often tested Campbell. He still held his own and showed his athleticism is world class.

Jordan Davis (defensive tackle)

Davis stops Vanderbilt on fourth down.

Georgia's defense played at its best when Jordan Davis was playing up the middle. Davis played in 11 games and had three starts. His season was slowed due to injury. He was named to the 2018 Coaches Freshman All-SEC team.

Cade Mays (offensive lineman)

Mays blocks down the field in front of Elijah Holyfield.

Offensive line injuries forced Cade Mays into early action, including filling in at left tackle for Andrew Thomas at South Carolina. Mays is a versatile lineman who started seven games and played in 11.

Jake Camarda (punter)

Camarda pins Florida back on their own one yard line.

Camarda was not as consistent as coaches would have wanted their new punter to be, but he still showed off his power and accuracy. He finished the season with a 43-yard-per-punt average. He is an important piece for Georgia, because he is in the mix for kicking, should Rodrigo Blankenship require a backup.

Adam Anderson (outside linebacker)

Anderson muscles his way into the quarterback's pocket.

Adam Anderson is one of many talented linebackers vying for playing time. The Rome native played in every game of the 2018 season, giving him plenty of experience on which to build his resume. If Anderson finds himself in pursuit of opposing quarterbacks, Georgia will most definitely increase its number of havoc plays.

Trey Hill (center)

Trey Hill helps open up a path for a touchdown.

Trey Hill emerged as Georgia's backup center last year, and is in line to assume the role this season. He played in all of Georgia's 14 games in 2018, seeing action at center and right guard.

Divaad Wilson (star)

Divaad Wilson limits this Texas gain.

Wilson recovered from injury to help Georgia in bowl prep and in the game versus Texas. He is an aggressive player and made many physical tackles in the Sugar Bowl loss.

Jamaree Salyer (offensive line)

Salyer blocks from the right guard position.

Salyer played in 13 of Georgia's 14 games last year. The Pace Academy alum looks to be a valuable asset to provide Georgia offensive line depth both on offense and special teams.

James Cook (running back)

James Cook catches a pass out of the backfield.

James Cook finished his freshman season with 41 carries and eight catches. He can help Georgia stretch the field horizontally and vertically. Cook battled nagging injuries in the latter part of the season. He will be in the playing time shuffle alongside D'Andre Swift, Brian Herrien, and Zamir White.

Azeez Ojulari (outside linebacker)

Ojulari joins a group tackle versus. Texas.

Ojulari's name often came up when discussing star performers of bowl practice. He played in three games last year. Most of the action was against Texas in the Sugar Bowl. He showed great ability to read plays. Like most of Georgia's defense, he struggled to bring down Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Takeways