THE LATEST: Two-sport athlete Arian Smith narrowed his list to include five schools a few months back, but now the track-and-football star says some programs in his top five are distancing themselves from the pack. Below, the four-star receiver talks about which three teams lead the way and lays out timetables for his official visits and a commitment.





ON UPCOMING VISITS:

“I’m going to Alabama for the LSU game. Then, I have one for Georgia, but I don’t know what game yet. We’re still trying to pick the game for Georgia, but I’ll be going. I have visit for sure. It’s gonna go to Alabama visit, probably Georgia visit. Then it’ll be Oklahoma and Clemson.”





ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING TO SEE AT ALABAMA:

“I want to see them sling that thing. I want to see them throw it around.”





ON IF A PASS-HEAVY OFFENSE IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING TO HIM:

“Yes sir. I want to see these teams throw. I want to see how well then do it and how much they do it. I also am starting to look at depth charts and all that. I’ll start looking more when I have time.”





ON GEORGIA:

“I’d say they are in the top three of my top five for sure.”





ON WHAT LANDED GEORGIA IN HIS TOP THREE:

“Just how they play and how they use the receivers. How they used Mecole Hardman really helps. They showed me him and they think I’m the same type. They think I can do what he did and even better.”





ON THE OTHER SCHOOLS IN HIS TOP THREE:

“Clemson and Oklahoma.”





ON OKLAHOMA:

"They stay throwing that thing. I love how they throw it. Plus, I like track and football both there. I can do both there. Track is a priority for me just as much as football."





ON HIS UPCOMING OKLAHOMA VISIT:

"...I was to see them throw it and see a lot of passing touchdowns and a lot of yards passing."





ON CLEMSON

"The program there, man. That is a program. I like the way they have built it and I like the facilities up there a lot. I can do track and football there too."





ON IF HE COULD COMMIT TO CLEMSON RIGHT NOW:



"They told me if I wanted to commit to them I could. And I could see myself going there for sure. We’ll see.”





ON A DECISION TIMETABLE

“I’ll probably have it done either next month or sometime in December.”



