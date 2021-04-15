Four-star safety Antonio Kite: 'I love everything about Georgia'
2022 safety Antonio Kite of Anniston, Alabama is receiving his fair share of attention throughout the recruiting process, with fifteen offers already locked in.
The Bulldogs are among those showing love early on for the four-star defensive back.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news