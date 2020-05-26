Breaking: 4-star LB Chaz Chambliss commits to #UGA . “I am not committing to a school for people to follow me on Social Media. That is not me.” STORY: https://t.co/tXS2GWunWB • @ChazChambliss @Carrollton_High @ReuseRecruiting @rivalsmike @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/ZJEKpTWmZV

He did that, and over the last few months, Georgia emerged as a favorite for the defender. Schools like Alabama , Auburn , Notre Dame and Tennessee among others were involved, but Chambliss chose to stay home and be a Bulldog.

Chambliss is not one who put all his news on Twitter or Instagram. He likes to keep to himself, do his homework, build relationships, and stay out of the spotlight.

THE SITUATION: Chaz Chambliss is a four-star outside linebacker out of Carrollton, Ga. that had well over two dozen offers. Schools started offering the 6-foot-3, 243 pound athlete during his freshman year, and he quietly went through the recruiting process.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "Due to he virus, I was not able to visit campuses and coaches were not able to come see me in the spring, so over the last couple months, I was really able to see who wanted me most," said Chambliss.



"Georgia showed me they really wanted me. They have been texting me almost every day, they have stayed in contact with me a lot and they really showed me something. Right before the Quarantine, Georgia really turned it up. Right before all this started happening, the heat went up to another level with Georgia.

"I went back and forth with this for a few weeks. I wanted to make sure it was the right time for me and I realized it was last week. I went to back to the country in Mississippi for a couple of days to clear my head. I thought about things, then came back and knew I was ready to commit to Georgia.

"It was more of a gut feeling for me. I knew I liked Georgia a lot, but I can say my commitment was more of that gut feel. Georgia grew up me gradually over time and it progressed over time to how I feel about the school, the coaches and all that now.

"I told Georgia about my decision last Monday when I got back from Mississippi. I talked with coach Dan Lanning about it Monday night. I had my mom and sister around me and I committed. We were all excited.

"Coach Dan Lanning is the main coach, but also coach Cochran has reached out to me, I am in a group chat with coach Hartley and coach Smart and I have had conversations with a lot of the coaches.

"I am closest to coach Lanning. He is always fired up and I love how he coaches with fire. He always backs up stuff with evidence. I have been on Zoom calls with him, and everything he says play wise and technique wise, he backed up with college and NFL video clips of it. He played a big role in my decision. He will be my position coach at Georgia and he is the defensive coordinator, so my relationship with him played a big role in my decision.

"I have visited Georgia three or four times and it feels like a country town to me. The coaches make me feel like family there and I am comfortable.

"Georgia made me feel wanted and I love the coaches. Those are big reasons why I committed to Georgia. I also love the defensive scheme, how they want to use me at outside linebacker and how comfortable I am there.

"Commitment to me means Georgia is the right place for me. I am not going to commit just to have a spot saved for me. I am not committing to a school for people to follow me on Social Media. That is not me. I thought hard about this decision and Georgia is where I am going. I am fully committed to them."