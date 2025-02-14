Four-star Jorden Edmonds goes on commit watch

VCU transfer Brian Curley explains why he picked Georgia over going to the pros.
Class of 2026 four-star running back Carysn Baker talks about his growing relationship with Georgia.
We will look closer at several of the Dawgs' targets and break down where they stand in their recruitment...
Jim Donnan gives us some insight on the Philly Dawgs as only he can - plus he answers a ton of questions about UGA.
We continue our winter series looking at players to watch this spring. Today, we examine Christen Miller.
VCU transfer Brian Curley explains why he picked Georgia over going to the pros.
Class of 2026 four-star running back Carysn Baker talks about his growing relationship with Georgia.
We will look closer at several of the Dawgs' targets and break down where they stand in their recruitment...