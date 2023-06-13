Georgia has added another big body to its defensive front.

Four-star defensive tackle Jordan Thomas has committed to the Bulldogs. The New Jersey native chose Georgia over Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Miami, LSU, and others.

Thomas earned an offer from Georgia in April of 2022. Georgia defensive backs coach and New Jersey native Fran Brown visited Thomas’ school for a morning workout and extended the offer immediately.

More recently, Thomas visited Athens in March of 2023. He returned for his official visit June 9-11. That trip proved enough for the Bulldogs to land the four-star’s commitment.

Thomas is the 19th commit in Georgia’s top-ranked 2024 class. He joins defensive end Justin Greene as commitments along the defensive front. Thomas provides the first true interior defensive lineman of the class. At nearly 300 pounds, Thomas can play 3-technique and a shade nose in Georgia's defensive scheme. Thomas has a similar athletic profile to recent Georgia signings like Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Christen Miller.

The addition of Thomas adds 105 points to the class points rating. With those points, Georgia now has 2689 points for nineteen commitments. Thomas further strengthens UGA's hold on the No. 1 ranking in the Class of 2024 over Michigan and Notre Dame.