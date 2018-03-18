Four-star defensive end William Norton wasn’t like a lot of recruits when it came to choosing the college of his choice.

No flash and dash guy here.

No, Norton was looking for substance when it came to selecting his college home and Sunday night the 2019 target committed to Georgia, the one school he felt offered him the total package.

“I obviously had a long talk with my parents, my coach. I’ve been thinking about this for a long time now. I kind of wanted to go around to see other schools, to see what would be the right fit, and see if I saw some things that I hadn’t seen before,” Norton said via telephone to UGASports. “I checked out a pretty good amount of schools, but after a good talk with Coach (Kirby) Smart and Coach (Tray) Scott, I feel that Georgia will fit me both academically and athletically.”

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Memphis native certainly had plenty of options.

North’s bio on Rivals.com showes the rising senior at Christian Brothers High with 12 offers, including ones from the likes of Penn State, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

But in the end, it was Norton’s familiarity with Georgia and his future position coach Tray Scott that paid off.