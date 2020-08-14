UGASports - Four-star DB needs "a little" more time

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — American Christian Academy four-star cornerback Kamari Lassiter had August 22 circled on his calendar, and just a few days ago, he planned to commit on that date.

Now though, he is going to have to find another date on his calendar to circle because August 22 is just too soon.

"That date isn't going to work because I need a little more time," said Lassiter. "I am still considering my top six (Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech and LSU) plus Clemson and I am just not there yet.

"I am basically with a top seven now, and I thought I would be ready next week, but I want to take a little more time, re-evaluate everything one more time and make sure I am making the right decision.

"I feel like within the next three or four weeks, that is when I will be ready to make my decision."

Lassiter is not going to cut his list again, and he said he is speaking daily with multiple schools on his list, but he is not tipping his hand on which direction he may be leaning at this time.

"I have been leaning a little bit towards certain schools, going back and forth some, but every day is a new day, and I am not there ready to commit yet, so that is why I am taking more time.

"I want to be certain of my decision, not just leaning strong towards a school, so that is what I am working towards.

"Once I commit, there will be no de-committing, so I just want to make sure I am ready."

This time a year ago, the top 10 player in Alabama did not expect to be in this position. He thought he would go through the process, take his visit and make a decision. He knew it wouldn't be easy, but getting down to one school is weighing on him.

"It is much tougher than I thought it would be," said Lassiter. "I never imagined I would have the kind of opportunities I have now, and I thank God every day for those, but this is very tough.

"I know it is going to be very hard to call schools and tell them no because of the great relationships I have built.

"I am just waiting for that feeling in my gut to tell me I am 100% ready to make that decision. Then I will make those calls and commit. I am just not there yet. I am getting close though."