Four-star 2024 QB DJ Lagway discusses crowded recruitment
In the first Rivals250 rankings for the 2024 class, Willis (Texas) dual-threat quarterback DJ Lagway came in as the No. 7 overall prospect in the country and the highest-ranked four-star in the cou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news