Freshman tight end Luke Ford was involved in what’s being described as a minor motorcycle accident, according to Sgt. First Class Tim Meyer of the Georgia State Patrol.

According to Meyer, Ford suffered what was described as a minor injury to his foot and road rash. He was taken to Athens Regional for treatment.

“We were notified this morning about a motorcycle crash, and it was noticed that (Ford) had an injury to his right foot. Our officer thought it was serious enough to go to Athens Regional for treatment,” Meyer said.

Meyer said the single-vehicle accident, which happened at 10:30 a.m. on Highway 129 near Pendergrass, occurred when Ford lost control of his motorcycle.

“(Ford) self-reported the crash,” Meyer said. “He was actually riding when he found the officer, who noticed the injury and called an ambulance.”

A native of Carterville, Ill., Ford is a former four-star and was the top-ranked tight end of 2017, according to Rivals.com, which also rated him as the 42nd-overall player nationally.

Ford was running as the third-team tight end behind Isaac Nauta and Charlie Woerner during Wednesday’s practice, following a foot injury to senior Jackson Harris.