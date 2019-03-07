Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-07 13:36:07 -0600') }} football Edit

For QB Carson Beck, it was: Why not UGA?

Otzvnpbjdjyqfjfqx8ea
Twitter @carsonbeck01
Patrick Garbin • UGASports.com
@PatrickGarbin
Team & Research Writer

Not long after quarterback Carson Beck of Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Fla., backed off his previous commitment to Alabama from a little over a month ago, University of Florida followers w...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}