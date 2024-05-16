For Charlie Condon, every at-bat is a blank canvas
After Charlie Condon became the top home run hitter in the BBCOR bat era, the player whose record he broke called offering congratulations.
Florida’s Jac Caglianone – who hit 33 home runs in 2023 - was on the other end of the line.
“He did. It was nice,” Condon said. “There were some casual jokes. Good fun.”
What a season it’s been.
Bulldog fans wanting to catch another glimpse of Condon in a Georgia uniform better hurry up and do so.
This weekend’s series against Florida is the final one of the regular season before next week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama. Georgia is expected to host one of the 16 NCAA Regionals on May 31, and perhaps, a Super Regional after that.
The potential top draft pick in 2024 according to MLB.com, Condon leads the NCAA with a .454 batting average, a school record 34 home runs (2nd in SEC single-season history), 210 total bases, and a 1.082 slugging percentage He has a .567 on-base percentage (third nationally) with 46 walks (22 intentional) and 72 RBI. He has a 21-game hitting streak.
Condon’s also the favorite to win the Golden Spikes Award which goes annually to the top player in college baseball, although the ever-humble Marietta native continues to focus on team goals and not individual numbers.
“It’s fun to see, obviously. But at the end of the day, if I’m taking care of business on the field and this team is taking care of business, good things are going to happen to a lot of people in this lineup,” Condon said. “Whether that’s the opportunity to play baseball at the next level, all that stuff that comes with playing good baseball the rest of the year, having a good season and finishing strong, you do that all those things take care of themselves.”
Bulldog skipper Wes Johnson said he could not be prouder of how Condon handled his business on and off the field.
Having worked with 2023 top pick Paul Skenes at LSU, Johnson said Condon accepts his position in the sport as well as any player he’s been around.
“The great ones have this ability to expand their mind to uncomfortable levels and accept challenges. He’s got that,” Johnson said. “Paul Skenes had it, and I can to through the guys I had in professional baseball, Carlos Correa, Sonny Gray, Luis Arraez … those guys have the ability to take that on. They see it as more of a challenge, that I can handle it, and then I’m going to show you that I can handle my business, so to speak, as opposed to it being a burden or some form of distraction.”
Something else Condon has learned is how to approach each individual at-bat and not take any success or failure into his next turn at the plate.
“For me, it’s knowing that each individual at-bat is what it is. It’s its own thing. You can’t start looking at trends, streaks, things like that, because those things start snowballing, whether it’s good or bad,” Condon said. “Just look at each individual at-bat as a blank canvas and every preparation has to be the same to go up there and have success. But it helps me be comfortable where my feet are.”
Now, if opposing teams would just be willing to face him more consistently.
Of Condon’s 46 walks, 22 have been intentional, including several occasions where the opposing team has walked the slugger with runners already at first and second to load the bases.
“It’s all good stuff. It’s a way to help this offense. Sometimes, it is unfortunate. You want to get in there and have success against a pitcher that’s throwing well, but we’ve got eight other guys in this lineup that can come in and do damage,” Condon said. “I’ve got a lot of confidence of the guys both in front of me and behind me. If they want to put me on and add another base runner for one of the other weapons in this lineup to do damage, so be it for me.”
As long as Georgia – winners of eight straight – keeps racking up victories, that’s all that matters to Condon.
“We’ve put ourselves in a good spot but we’re far from where we want to be in the long run. There’s still a ton of work to be done,” Condon said. “We’ve set ourselves up nicely, but we need to continue putting the recipe in that we know has worked well for us since the beginning of the year.”