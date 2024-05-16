After Charlie Condon became the top home run hitter in the BBCOR bat era, the player whose record he broke called offering congratulations.

Florida’s Jac Caglianone – who hit 33 home runs in 2023 - was on the other end of the line.

“He did. It was nice,” Condon said. “There were some casual jokes. Good fun.”

What a season it’s been.

Bulldog fans wanting to catch another glimpse of Condon in a Georgia uniform better hurry up and do so.

This weekend’s series against Florida is the final one of the regular season before next week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama. Georgia is expected to host one of the 16 NCAA Regionals on May 31, and perhaps, a Super Regional after that.

The potential top draft pick in 2024 according to MLB.com, Condon leads the NCAA with a .454 batting average, a school record 34 home runs (2nd in SEC single-season history), 210 total bases, and a 1.082 slugging percentage He has a .567 on-base percentage (third nationally) with 46 walks (22 intentional) and 72 RBI. He has a 21-game hitting streak.

Condon’s also the favorite to win the Golden Spikes Award which goes annually to the top player in college baseball, although the ever-humble Marietta native continues to focus on team goals and not individual numbers.

“It’s fun to see, obviously. But at the end of the day, if I’m taking care of business on the field and this team is taking care of business, good things are going to happen to a lot of people in this lineup,” Condon said. “Whether that’s the opportunity to play baseball at the next level, all that stuff that comes with playing good baseball the rest of the year, having a good season and finishing strong, you do that all those things take care of themselves.”