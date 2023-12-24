Kirby Smart is bringing a key player from one of Georgia’s top rivals to augment his running back room.

Former Florida standout Trevor Etienne has decided to become a Bulldog.

The 6-foot-205 pounder has two years of eligibility remaining after rushing for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns in his two seasons in Gainesville. Etienne is coming off a season that saw him rush for 753 yards and eight touchdowns.

He becomes Georgia's fifth incoming transfer, following former Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys, former UCLA long snapper Beau Gardner (walk-on), former Miami wide receiver Colbie Young, and former South Carolina defensive lineman Zxavier McLeod.

Etienne joins a Georgia team that is expected to lose seniors Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton, as neither is expected to take advantage of his Covid year.

Even without Milton and Edwards, Etienne joins a Bulldog backfield that on paper has plenty of depth, as six other scholarship backs return.

The group also ncludes incoming freshmen Chauncey Bowens, Nate Frazier, and Dwight Phillips. However, several questions remain for UGA.

One is the health of Branson Robinson. Robinson missed the entire season with a ruptured patella tendon. Although Robinson has resumed running, it’s unclear how effective he will be, even assuming he’ll be cleared for the start of fall camp.

Also, Andrew Paul and Roderick Robinson have dealt with injuries of their own. Counting on Frazier, Bowens, and Phillips to be freshmen contributors right out the gate could be asking a bit much, hence Smart’s decision to add a proven SEC back like Etienne.