We were asked to bring this deal back and we have - but for a limited time only.

New annual subscribers or returning subscribers who had previously canceled (not lapsed) can get $75 in FREE NIKE UGA gear.

On top of that, you get 25% off the normal price on the first year.

So instead of $99.95, you only pay $75. And then a few days later you get a gift code for $75 in Nike gear you can use at NIKE.com.

Promo Code: DawgGear

Offer: 25% off the first year, plus a $75 digital code for NIKE gear.