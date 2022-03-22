Five things I learned from Georgia's practice

The opportunity for the media to view 20 minutes of a Georgia football practice does not happen often.

In fact, it does not happen much at all. Nevertheless, it was a welcomed opportunity to gauge what Kirby Smart and his assistants have on their hands for the 2022 campaign.

Although the drills were just of the warmup variety, several items of interest did jump out.

Let’s take a look at five.

• Seeing offensive analyst Mike Bobo with Bryan McClendon and the wide receivers was a bit surprising.

Considering he played quarterback and helped mentor the likes of Matt Stafford when he was the offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs, one would think he his focus would be with Stetson Bennett and company. At least during the media’s 20-minute viewing session, that was not the case as Buster Faulkner continued as the analyst with Bennett, Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton.

• Seeing early enrollee Earnest Greene already working with the second team at left tackle was not expected.

Although it’s way too early to say this is how it will be this fall, it’s obviously the California native has made a quick impression on new offensive line coach Stacy Searels.

• Coming back from a pair of ACL tears is never easy, but wide receiver Dominick Blaylock appears to be giving it one heck of a try.

The sight of Blaylock in a regular jersey and running apparently without any obvious issues was a wonderful sight and speaks loudly to how determined this young man is wanting to get back on the field.

A healthy Blaylock would be a welcomed addition to Georgia’s receiving corps this fall.

• Jalen Carter is the going to be the mainstay, bell cow, whatever you want to call it, of the defensive line.

No shock there.

What is interesting, however, is to see the way hist teammates, especially his younger ones, watch every move. Why wouldn’t they, right?

As good as Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt were last year, Carter could turn out to be even better. He’s that good, folks.

• I spent some time watching new secondary coach Fran Brown and outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe interact with their players.

Although my time watching certainly qualifies as a small sample size, Brown appears to not only be a very technical coach but has an easy-to-understand way of getting his point of across.

Uzo-Diribe, meanwhile, is energetic, much like his predecessor Dan Lanning. He seems he’d be a fun coach to play for, as he’s not afraid to jump in demonstrate exactly what he wants done.