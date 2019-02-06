Georgia pulled off a shocker early on National Signing Day, as longtime Auburn commit and the nation's No. 7 overall player, George Pickens, announced his intentions to commit to the Bulldogs via a livestream provided by AuburnUndercover.

Pickens, of Alabama powerhouse Hoover High School, becomes Georgia's third receiver commit of the cycle, joining four-stars Dominick Blaylock and Makiya Tongue.

"I just felt like it was the right fit for me, coaching-wise," Pickens told media following the announcement. "I just know Kirby Smart is going to be up there, national championship-wise. I also felt I had good communication with them throughout the recruiting process," Pickens said.

For Pickens, the Bulldogs had always been in consideration.

"Georgia has always been the No. 2 school. I knew if I wasn't going to Auburn, I'd definitely be going to Georgia," he said. "They have everything I've always wanted. They've got a family feel and a chance at a championship."

That still didn't take the pressure off, however.

"It wasn't an easy decision at all," Pickens said. "It was probably the hardest decision I've ever made in my life."

Credit the persistence of Cortez Hankton and the staff.

"Georgia has been in to see me twice already, and I am going to take an official visit there," Pickens said of the Bulldogs in December. "I visited there for two games during the season, and they have a great program. I like the coaches there."