ATLANTA - Tyler Atkinson is one of the most coveted players in the 2026 class.

The five-star linebacker has racked up over 40 offers in his recruitment to this point. From coast to coast, the top programs in the country are chasing Atkinson.

None of those power programs offered earlier than Georgia. The Bulldogs followed Akron and Georgia Tech when they offered on March 8, 2022.

Over two years later, the Bulldogs are at the forefront of Atkinson's recruitment.