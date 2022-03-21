When a prospect like Jadyn Davis walks into a camp setting, there is no mistaking who the Five-Star quarterback is. Davis looks the part and carries himself with a lot of swagger, confidence, and maturity. UGASports saw Davis compete with a lot of very talented players across multiple classes at the Rivals camp in Charlotte on Sunday. Davis was extremely impressive and came away with the quarterback MVP. Davis also updated us on where things stand in his recruitment both overall and specifically with the Georgia Bulldogs.