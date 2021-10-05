COLUMBUS, Ga. - Like most in Sanford Stadium, Mykel Williams couldn't hear the person next to him on Saturday afternoon.

Williams heard the deafening roar of the Georgia fans early in the No. 2 Bulldogs' 37-0 win over Arkansas. After a morning filled with sights of College Gameday and tailgating, the fan support in Athens continued to impress the 2022 five-star EDGE.

"It stands out a lot," Williams said. "It just shows me that their fans, they really care about their program."