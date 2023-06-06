Five-star KJ Bolden previews Georgia official visit
BUFORD, Ga. - There's not much else KJ Bolden needs to know about Georgia.
As a longtime priority target, the five-star defensive back has visited Athens countless times. He's seen game days, chatted with coaches, observed practices, and everything else a recruit can do over the span of a couple of years.
Now Bolden is set for his official visit, which is about the only thing he hasn't done on Georgia's campus so far. His goals for this weekend are simple.
"I’ve been there for all the serious times, and I’ve had serious talks with coaches and all that. Really, I’m just going down there to meet all the new recruits, for the photo shoot, just have a lot of fun," Bolden said. "We’re going to definitely talk business for sure, but at the end of the day, I just want to have some fun."
