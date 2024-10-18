Five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin commits to Georgia

Georgia gave Griffin his first offer in eighth grade. Since then, he has been a priority target for the 2025 class.

Over the years, defensive line coach Tray Scott has built a strong bond with Griffin and his mother. Griffin has referred to Scott as a father figure in the past. The bond with head coach Kirby Smart is strong as well.

Off-field aspects have influenced Griffin as well. He has long expressed his admiration for Georgia’s Terry College of Business as a top business school in the country. Griffin wants to be an entrepreneur after his playing career is over.

Scott envisions Griffin as a player who can play multiple spots along the defensive line. He has compared Griffin to Jalen Carter in the past.

"Coach [Tray] Scott put I do not know how many defensive linemen in the first round," Griffin told UGASports in January. "All of those guys that went first round, that is very rare. You do not see that all the time. To have his guys coming back like Warren (Brinson), Naz (Nazir Stackhouse), because they all could have gone to the draft next year. All the ’24 that is coming in next year, that just builds a lot of depth. At Georgia, Jordan Davis did not play every down but still went first round. It is just a lot of depth. I feel like there are some guys out there that play every snap and go fourth round. I feel like Georgia has already made a name for themselves."

After the January visit, Griffin returned to Georgia in March and April, the latter for G-Day. He also made a multi-day unofficial visit to Athens June 14-16 in between official visits to Miami and USC.

This fall, Griffin attended Georgia's season opener against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He then took his official visit to Georgia for the Mississippi State game the weekend of October 12.

Griffin originally planned to commit in December. But after being silently pledged to Georgia for months, he moved up his timeline and publicly pledged to the Bulldogs.

Griffin joins Isaiah Gibson, JJ Hanne, and Stephon Shivers as defensive linemen committed in the class.