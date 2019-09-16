LAS VEGAS - Georgia has played host to five-star defensive back Kelee Ringo a number of times already, but it sounds as if he's already got two more stops circled in Athens, including a possible return this weekend, as part of one of the deepest visitor lists in recent memory.

"Yes sir. I thought about getting to the Notre Dame game, but for my official, I talked with the coaches and think I'm going to hold it off to December," Ringo said. "My official isn't going to be until December. That's all I have set for official visits right now."