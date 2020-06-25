UGASports - Five-Star Challenge: Reviewing the OLs

The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge would have been held this week but, like countless events across the country, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. There were a total of 33 prospects who were selected for the Five-Star Challenge before the Rivals Camp Series was halted in March. This week, we will break down the Five-Star Challenge selections by position and look at other prospects who may have earned the coveted invitation. Today, we continue with the offensive linemen.

EARNED AN INVITE

RCS Miami: “Armella remains raw, but his size, power and athleticism can’t be oversold. His trajectory is also encouraging as he seems to get better at setting and kick stepping each time we see him. Florida State is considered the favorite to land the powerful FSU legacy.” — Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst Farrell’s take: It would have been great to see Armella at the Five-Star Challenge because he’s re-shaped his body since the Miami camp. He’s dropped about 30 pounds and has added quickness and agility, which helps his balance.

RCS Houston: “Conner put forth a valiant effort at RCS Houston in February as a big-framed, powerful offensive tackle. He slowed down some of the top edge-rushers in the 2021 and 2022 classes in the spring and is continuing to make improvements. We were anxious to see the Texas commitment go head-to-head with some of the stronger defensive ends in New Orleans.” — Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com Mid-South Recruiting Analyst Farrell’s take: Conner is still raw, but you have to love his frame and power. As he develops more flexibility and works on his feet, he has a chance to be a special left tackle.

RCS Houston: “Dewberry was absolutely brilliant at RCS Houston earlier this year as one of the more natural pass-blockers in the country regardless of class. The 2022 five-star could play tackle, guard or even center, and his natural athleticism and quick feet would've been something to track as he battled upperclassmen at the Five-Star Challenge.” — Spiegelman Farrell’s take: Dewberry reminds me a little bit of Jedrick Wills with his great footwork and ability to reset so easily. He’s going to get better and better with more experience and he looks like a college player already.

RCS Houston: “There isn't an offensive linemen stronger in the country than Foster, who proved as much at RCS Houston earlier this year. Foster is a dominant run-blocker, but he showed off the nimble feet and pass-pro skills earlier this spring. A Five-Star Challenge alum, we were looking forward to seeing Foster return in 2020 against more elite talent.” — Spiegelman Farrell’s take: I love Foster’s aggression and power and he reminds me of Andre Smith for you longtime recruiting fans. He’s not built like a tackle, but he can play it.

RCS Los Angeles: “When Greene walks in the door, it’s hard to believe he’s a 2022 prospect because he’s so big and plays with an air of confidence and meanness to his game that’s great to see from offensive linemen. Playing left tackle at the Rivals Camp in Los Angeles, Greene manhandled anybody trying to overpower him and dealt with speed well to the outside. USC, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Georgia and many others are involved.” — Adam Gorney Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Farrell’s take: Greene is a massive kid who needs to drop a few pounds but moves so well for a big man. He’s an elite right tackle to me right now with the chance to move to the left side.

RCS Houston: “Jackson is a Five-Star Challenge alum that punched a second invitation earlier this year at RCS Houston. The newly minted five-star brings positional versatility to the table. He's a dominant run-blocker and has long arms that help him slow down elite edge-rushers. The future Buckeye was sure to be a top performer again.” — Spiegelman Farrell’s take: Jackson is a very versatile lineman who looks like an elite guard at the next level but could also play tackle. He’s fluid and athletic and rarely gets off balance.

RCS Orlando: “Morris simply dominated at the Orlando camp. There was some chatter about Morris being ranked at a guard in the next update before that camp, but his performance in February answered all those questions. The 16-year-old was in great shape, he played with great control and the Georgia commit truly put on a show. His next ranking reflected that with a move over 40 spots.” — Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst. Farrell’s take: Morris is a dominating kid who could play tackle or guard and is a similar prospect to Isaiah Wilson. He’s massive and he just rag dolls kids now.

RCS Miami: “Tate showed up at the Miami camp stop and impressed before the event even started, as he looked as lean and in-shape as ever. When the camp started, the Clemson commit showed he was more than just an impressive frame buy nearly snatching MVP honors. Tate has been well coached and getting stronger by the month.” — Cassidy Farrell’s take: I like Tate a lot and he’s one of those prospects like Andrew Thomas who gets better each time we see him. He’s going to hit his stride in college for sure.

OTHERS THAT COULD HAVE EARNED AN INVITE

“Mims was one of the few underclassmen invited last year. His coming out party was the Rivals Camp in Atlanta last spring and he is now a five-star and the No. 1 offensive lineman in the country. He has been a little banged up in the off-season, so this would have been a chance for us to see where his health is.” — Simmons

“Brockermeyer was the OL MVP of RCS Dallas a year ago despite injuring his shoulder in the process. Despite being a little nicked up, the five-star offensive tackle effectively slowed down speedy edge-rushers as well as more powerful interior defenders. We were anxious to see a healthy Brockermeyer again this spring and summer.” — Spiegelman

“Much of North Louisiana had been raving about Campbell during his sophomore season and we saw why at RCS New Orleans. Campbell was the OL MVP after violently dismissing lesser defensive ends. The young tackle has a very promising future ahead of him and he'll only get better as he continues to refine the technical aspects of his game and develop physically.” — Spiegelman

“A long-time Michigan commitment, El-Hadi has already proven his game travels when he had a standout showing at the Future 50 event in Florida this past winter. He is big, he can move and if he gets the opportunity, El-Hadi likes to put an exclamation point on his blocks.” — Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com Midwest Recruiting Analyst

“Ferguson is a versatile offensive lineman we wanted to work at tackle and guard this spring. He is tough, and he had a big junior season, so a lot of eyes would have been on him this camp season.” — Simmons



“The Five-Star Challenge would have been Fisher’s chance to stake his claim to the No. 1 offensive tackle ranking in the 2021 class. The big Notre Dame commit has that type of potential, but he would have to outperform the likes of Mims and Brockermeyer.” — Helmholdt

“As one of the higher ranked offensive linemen in this class, Kendall has drawn a lot of controversy because he doesn't seem as physically ready as many of his peers. The camp series would have afforded him a great opportunity to prove those doubters wrong and put on display his advanced technique and discipline.” — Adam Friedman, Rivals.com East Coast Recruiting Analyst

“Leigh was at the Rivals Camp in DC last year. He's gained about 50 pounds of solid weight since then and has become one of the nation's most coveted prospects. Everything we've seen from him so far has led us to believe that he probably would have earned an invitation to the Five-Star Challenge had he been given the chance to compete at the camp series this spring.” — Friedman

“As a center, Linthicum specializes in a somewhat unique position that few other high school offensive linemen can excel at, possibly giving him a slightly easier route to the Five-Star Challenge. Still, the Clemson commit is no slouch. He certainly has the abilities to compete with the best in the nation. It would have been great to see what he could have done at the camp series this year, and possibly earn that invitation to the Five-Star Challenge.” — Friedman

“High schoolers who are 6-foot-9 usually play basketball, but Prochazka has the athleticism and flexibility to be an outstanding offensive tackle. The Nebraska commit combines those characteristics with excellent strength and a healthy level of aggression.” — Helmholdt

“Rucci isn't the type of prospect that does many camps, but if he would have come to the regional camp this spring he would have had a chance to really show off the unique athleticism that he brings to the table. He's got excellent size, is very strong and has elite quickness for a player his size.” — Friedman

“The offensive line MVP of the Miami camp, Seymoure was a no-brainer second-wave invite. The Miami commit was dominant at the event, but a desire to see what the linemen in other parts of the country looked like prohibited him from receiving an on-the-spot invitation. After a few more camp stops, it became obvious that Seymore was going to easily make the cut.” — Cassidy



“On film, Sexton is effortlessly powerful with massive size and solid athleticism. We wanted to see how Sexton performed against other top-notch talent and decide whether his future was on the outside at tackle or inside as a guard.” — Spiegelman

“Possessing NFL bloodlines, Spindler looks like he was born to play this game. A true offensive guard prospect, he has the strength and agility to battle with big defensive tackles in the trenches and likely would have been involved in some of the event’s best battles.” — Helmholdt

