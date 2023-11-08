When five-star prospect Asa Newell put pen to paper Wednesday, making him a member of the Georgia basketball team, his life officially turned full circle.

“It felt great,” Newell said in an exclusive interview with UGASports. “I thought I was always a part of the family, but officially being part of the family, the culture, and the brand at UGA, it feels really good. I feel at home.”

The nation’s No. 16 player literally is.

Newell and his family called Athens home before moving to Destin, Florida when he was 10 years old.

More recently, Newell’s journey has taken him throughout the world as a member of the USA Men’s Basketball U17 and U19 National Teams along with his current home at the prestigious Montverde Academy located in Montverde, Florida.

When he returns to Athens next year as a member of Georgia’s 2024 class, Newell will be back on familiar ground.

As children, Asa and older brother Jaden attended preschool at the Child Development Lab at the McPhaul Center, located right across the street from Stegeman Coliseum.

Later, the two brothers attended a basketball camp run by former Bulldog head coach Mark Fox. As a precocious 7-year-old, Asa Newell swam for the Bulldog Swim Club, coached by legendary Georgia swim coach Jack Bauerle.

One grandmother worked in the office of former UGA president Michael Adams, with the other at the UGA Veterinary Medical School.

“Our children have a really rich history there in Athens with their grandmothers at the University, and Asa being a little boy, literally growing up on that campus. They took piano lessons at the music school; they were always running around that campus,” said Carmen Newell, Asa's mother. “It’s a total homecoming.”

Her son wholeheartedly agrees.

“Athens has changed a little bit,” Asa Newell said. “When I came back for the first time, I started getting nostalgic. We drove by our old house, and it still looked the same. Athens feels like home.”

The fact he’ll be reunited with older brother Jaden, in his second season as a walk-on with the Bulldogs, makes his return extra special.

“It’s going to be really cool. Two kids who grew up in Athens, being back home to a place that I love,” Asa Newell said. “Me and him have been through a lot. Having another year being on a team with him, I never thought this day would come. It’s really exciting that I get to spend another chapter of my life with my big bro.”