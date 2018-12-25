CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Mark-Antony Richards Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

1. Mark-Antony Richards

Richards is an enigma of sorts. The star athlete has strong family ties to Miami and most still consider him to be a UM lean. That said, he appears to seriously be considering Auburn and others. Richards can play a number of positions but prefers to play running back, which may make the fact that Penn State has two highly touted backs already signed in this class significant. Meanwhile, Auburn currently holds a letter of intent from just one running back, while Miami has yet to land a prospect at the position. The Hurricanes should still be seen as the favorite here, but it’s far from a done deal. Any number of teams could sneak into the mix in the month ahead.

2. Deondrick Glass

A Texas-based back, Glass declined to announce his choice during the Early Signing Period. Some see him as an Oklahoma State lean, but Texas remains in the market for a running back and could make a serious run at the in-state target. Georgia is also a possibility here. Alabama was pursuing Glass prior top landing five-star Trey Sanders last week and is likely out of that. The Longhorns will likely turn up the heat in the coming weeks, leaving Oklahoma State to play defense.

3. Keilan Robinson

Another committed prospect that is yet to make things official, Robinson is unlikely to look around in the months ahead. In fact, some wonder if he’s already signed, but electing to keep things quiet. There’s no way of knowing, of course, but the four-star back signing with anyone but Nick Saban seems like a long shot at this juncture. Stranger things have happened in recruiting, of course, but Robinson’s process seems over.

4. Darwin Barlow

Barlow has been committed to TCU for some time but declined to sign with the Horned Frogs during the early period. That’s obviously less than ideal for Gary Patterson’s program, which will now have to continue its effort to fend off hard-charging Oklahoma State. Barlow could see new suitors emerge as other teams reassess their needs post-Early Signing Period. TCU may be in for a drama-filled ride when it comes to keeping the tailback in the fold.

5. Jamious Griffin