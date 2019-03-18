With Georgia set to get spring ball started, it's already been a busy first three months of the year in Athens.

While players have been toiling away in the weight room and coaches have been on the road, there's also been plenty of action on campus, where visitors are concerned.

Today, we take a look at five of the biggest names and most impactful trips of the first quarter of the year thus far, with plenty more to come once the Bulldogs put toe to leather on Tuesday.

Were there higher ranked names that could have made the cut? Certainly. We believe, however, these visits may have shaken things up the most for those involved, especially in the long run.