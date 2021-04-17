After last year’s event was cancelled due to Covid-19, simply being able to have a G-Day was plenty of reason for excitement for those able to attend Saturday’s G-Day game at Sanford Stadium, won by the Red Team 28-23 over the Black.

No, the Bulldogs did not show much in regard to what they’ll do in the season-opener against Clemson.

That was obviously expected.

Nevertheless, starting quarterback JT Daniels completed 28 of 41 passes for 324 yard and three touchdowns, with Carson Beck completing 22 of 31 for 236 and two touchdowns.

Otherwise, it was your typical spring game, as head coach Kirby Smart made sure everyone who dressed out, received their fair share of looks and opportunities to impress their respective position coaches.

Five initial observations include:

• Offensive line still has work to do: Daniels did find himself under pressure a number of times, with the first-team defense of the Black squad getting credit for four sacks.

Much of the damage came from the middle as the Black team’s interior, consisting of Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis were able to apply pressure, forcing Daniels up in the pocket. Wyatt was credited with two of the Black Team’s sacks.

Georgia’s first team offensive line consisted of Xavier Truss at left tackle, Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer rotating at left guard, Warren Ericson at center, Tate Ratledge at right guard and Warren McClendon at center.

• Secondary showed flashes: Again, this may have been a product of the fact coaches “dumbed down” the offense. Ameer Speed did get credit for a pair of breakups, but otherwise cornerbacks from either team were truly put in position to make an open-field play. They did, however, get plenty of work on their tackling. Most were up to the task, the lone exception coming when safety Dan Jackson was struggled in his attempt to bring down 6-foot-7, 260-pound Darnell Washington on a 51-yard gain. Again, it was difficult to put a lot of stock in what we saw, but effort was not an issue.

• Maybe Adonai Mitchell will contribute: Often time, we hear of players showing out in the spring, but once the game begins, there’s disappointment. That was not the case with freshman wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Praised by Daniels during an interview two weeks ago, the 6-foot-4 Mitchell dropped the first two passes thrown his way but caught almost everything from that point on. The Texas native finished with seven receptions for 105 yards, including a touchdown on a 24-yard pass from Daniels. Granted, the Bulldogs were missing a large number of receivers, but Mitchell looked quite comfortable and appeared to run crisp, effective routes.

• More freshmen impressions: Freshman Brock Vandagriff flashed initially, completing his first two passes followed by a 13-yard run. Vandagriff (6 of 9 for 47 yards) was able to show his athleticism and the strong right arm, although his first drive ended with a fumble giving the Red team back the ball. The former Prince Avenue standout Tight end Brock Bowers has been another player garnering springtime buzz. Saturday, Bowers put his wheels on displayed, catching two passes for 31 yards, including a long of 31.

• First team defensive line impressive: Davis’ decision to return for another year was obviously big. Devonte Wyatt’s call to take advantage of the NCAA’s one-year waiver could turn out to be just as big of deal. Not only does Wyatt bring a wealth of experience, but if Saturday’s G-Day is an indication, he could play a huge role as an interior pass rusher. Wyatt was credited with two of the defense’s four sacks against the Red Team offense.

Bonus observation: Bulldog fans no doubt were salivating at the sight of Washington doing his thing. The big tight end caught four passes for 81 yards and a touchdown with a long catch of 51 yards. For those wondering, he appears to be moving a lot better than the was last season.