Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-20 00:05:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Five Deep: Five top 2020 Georgia running backs targets and where they stand

Loh16wezta6hwwn4wwbt
Evans tops our board, just as he does those of multiple programs.
Rivals.com
Jake Reuse • UGASports.com
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

As soon as we closed the book on the Class of 2019, we dove in for a quick overview of some of 2020's best at each position.Today, we start digging beyond the surface.Five Deep will feature five ta...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}