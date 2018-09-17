Is anything up with D'Andre Swift?

Swift was a mystery on Saturday, with just four carries for 12 yards—two each on Georgia’s first two possessions—before not taking another snap. The sophomore was seen on the sidelines, helmet in hand, as he watched the contest with the rest of his offensive teammates. Word was that Swift might have suffered a minor injury, but when Smart was asked after the game, he shrugged off the notion that there might have been anything wrong. Smart noted that the plan was to play all four backs, and with the Bulldogs already in control (Dawgs only led 7-0), it was time to give Elijah Holyfield and company their respective opportunities. Still, the timing did seem a bit odd. Swift was bugged by a groin injury during the spring. However, watching him from the press box, he didn't seem to be suffering from any obvious malady. Again, we’ll see what’s up when we’re at practice today.

Will Andrew Thomas return?

Thomas sat out last Saturday’s win over Middle Tennessee with a sprained left ankle that he suffered the week before at South Carolina. Freshman Cade Mays has done an admirable job in Thomas’ absence, but there’s no doubt the Bulldogs hope their big left tackle—who started all 15 games as a true freshman—will be ready to go. Thomas didn’t practice at all last week and wore a protective boot over his ankle at Saturday’s game. Obviously, we’ll have a better idea if he can go if we see him at practice today.

Can the Dawgs pressure Drew Lock?

As has been duly noted by media and fans, Georgia only has one sack through three games. Smart acknowledges that’s an area the Bulldogs have to improve, but he's tiring of the constant questions asking what he is doing to try and fix the issue. Against Missouri, the Bulldogs will need to figure out something. Drew Lock is arguably the top quarterback in the SEC, having already completed 78 of 113 passes for 1,062 yards and 11 touchdowns with just one interception in the Tigers’ first three games. A year ago, Georgia didn't sack Lock at all, and he completed 15 of 25 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of 63-yard bombs. The Bulldogs were able to win that game going away, but playing on the road, there’s little doubt Georgia’s defensive coaches would love to make life more difficult for Lock than a season ago.

Will Georgia's run defense stiffen?

Although one can use the excuse that much of MTSU’s 153 rushing yards came against second- and third-team defenders, 153 yards is still way too many to be allowed, especially for a team like Georgia whose goal it is to be great, not simply good. Missouri isn’t known for having a power running game, although Larry Rountree III, with 47 carries for 260 yards, is certainly a capable back. Still, the Tigers have only rushed for four touchdowns in their first three games as the offense is centered around the talent and proficiency of Lock. Nevertheless, Georgia’s front seven will look to re-establish the physicality and dominance it showed in stopping the run as it did two weeks ago at South Carolina. Any semblance of success by Missouri running the ball will make Lock’s job that much easier, and Georgia doesn’t need that.

Were last week's penalties just a blip?