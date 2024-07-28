It’s been a long buildup to the first official day of fall practice, which for Georgia kicks off Thursday afternoon. Additions have been plentiful, and certain to greatly impact the program’s success thus far. Below, UGASports looks at what we feel are five of the biggest moves.

Will the addition of Trevor Etienne prove to be Georgia's biggest offseason move? (UGA Sports Communications)

The addition of Trevor Etienne

Although Etienne’s status for the opener against Clemson remains foggy, the former Florida running back figures to be Georgia’s biggest offseason addition. Not only does Etienne bring two years of experience playing in the SEC, but he was also one of the more talented and versatile backs to come out of the transfer portal. The Louisiana native can break long runs but also projects to be a huge weapon for quarterback Carson Beck out of the backfield.

Attention to detail when hiring new assistants

When you’ve had the success Georgia has had, coaching staff attrition is inevitable. Finding capable replacements is imperative. We’ll start on the defense, where Will Muschamp’s decision to step back into his former role as analyst opened the door for Tavaris Robinson to join the program as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Players are already raving about the veteran SEC assistant, who also brings significant recruiting chops to Athens. Speaking of recruiting chops, new wide receivers coach James Coley has that. Being that he’s coached under Smart before, Coley’s addition has been a seamless one. Also seamless has been the addition of new defensive backs coach Donte Williams. Williams is an SEC newbie being this marks his first time coaching in the league after spending most of his career on the West Coast. Meanwhile, new running backs coach Josh Crawford has brought a lot of energy, after coaching wide receivers last year at Georgia Tech.

Adding Benjamin Yurosek's experience to the tight end room

Nobody expects Yurosek to be the second coming of Brock Bowers and it would be unfair to do so. Nevertheless, Yurosek brings some welcomed experience and a history of success in the four previous years he spent at Stanford. Per Smart, Yurosek has already done a wonderful ingratiating himself to his new teammates. On the field, don’t be surprised to see him pay big dividends there, too.

Supplementing the wide receiver room

RaRa Thomas’ arrest and indefinite suspension notwithstanding, it was always going to be important for Smart to supplement the talent in his wide receiver groom. On paper, it appears Georgia was able to do that. Miami transfer Colbie Young is a big-bodied receiver who made some nice strides in the spring. He wasn’t alone. Southern Cal transfer Michael Jackson III may not be the flashiest, but he’s a versatile receiver with the ability to play a couple of spots. Vanderbilt transfer London Humphreys has the speed that Georgia offensive coaches are sure to utilize.. Paired with returnees like Dominic Lovett, Dillon Bell, and Arian Smith, among others, the Bulldogs still have plenty of weapons at the position despite Thomas not being part of the team.

Keeping key names on the defensive line