Georgia's inside linebacker board is still a bit unclear in the 2025 class. One name to know, however, is Elijah Melendez.

The prospect out of Kissimmee, Florida, earned an offer from the Bulldogs last month. On June 21, Melendez visited Athens for the first time.

The time on campus helped Georgia make a strong first impression in Melendez's recruitment. He caught up with UGASports to discuss his time at camp, meeting inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann, and more.

"It was amazing. I loved it," Melendez said.