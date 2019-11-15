"This was actually my first time on campus. It was great," Seegars said. "Definitely the best out of all the schools I’ve visited so far. The atmosphere was the main thing that set it apart, but I also really liked the facilities."

For 2021 linebacker Kaci Seegars of Charlotte, North Carolina's Ardrey Kell High School, a stop at Georgia last weekend to see the Bulldogs face the Missouri Tigers helped to establish his feelings on what's going on in Athens.

The staff's efforts were a focal point.

"They were very welcoming, and I love the atmosphere and could definitely envision myself going there in the future," Seegars said. "I had a long conversation with Coach [Glenn] Schumann, and he really likes my film and likes my versatility. I learned about some of the great players that played my position coming out of Georgia, and it was great spending time with Coach Schumann. He’s a great guy and a great coach, and I’m very excited to build a relationship with him."

While the 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker hasn't received an offer from the Bulldogs, he's clear on what it would mean.

"I think it might come soon. I hope so, and I’m very excited," Seegars said. "It would mean a lot, because Georgia will always be a consideration. I feel like I fit in their scheme, and I really like the coaching staff."

With six offers already in from the likes of Appalachian State and Charlotte, Seegars is keeping himself open to all options.

"Besides the schools that have offered me already, Georgia is at the top, because I feel really welcome there, and I feel like I could become a better player there," he said. "I also like South Carolina and North Carolina."