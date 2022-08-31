Kirby Smart and Kelee Ringo are keeping that complacency at bay after Ringo clinched Georgia's first national title in 41 years with his pick-six in the championship game.

For some, instant fame leads to a plateau effect. The player feels he has arrived and doesn't keep putting in the work to get better.

"You worry about a play like that going to a guy's head, or maybe him not realizing his deficiencies and how he can improve on them," Smart said. "We had several talks in the offseason, and he embraced it. He was the to first admit, 'No, I'm not where I need to be.'"

Smart spoke with Ringo about not feeling as if he's "arrived." That's a message Smart shared with the entire team toward the end of preseason camp as well.

During media viewing sessions this fall, Smart has called Ringo out over the PA system several times. Ringo said he has always been trying to find something to improve because "there's no limit to where any of us can get to."

Some of those factors are playing the ball in the air, disrupting receivers at the line of scrimmage, and staying tight in coverage. Smart noted Ringo's tackling has improved as well.

Ringo has focused on the mental side of his game too.

"Just really knowing what offenses are trying to do to me, with splits and stuff like that," Ringo said. "Just trying to put myself in the best position of having a plan before the snap. I feel like last year, I was more of a reactive player... I feel like throughout the season, the game’s going to be able to slow down a little bit more."

There's also a leadership void that Ringo and other Bulldogs are tasked with filling this year.

Ringo appears as a very quiet person in interview sessions. He's nearly inaudible as he fields questions from reporters at the podium.

Yet defensive lineman Zion Logue noted that he's seen a more vocal leadership effort from Ringo this fall. Ringo can speak up, and he also gets his message across through other means such as going over extra film with players.

Ringo's pick-six will live in highlight reels and the hearts of Georgia fans forever. But his career isn't ending there. He still has at least one more season of college football left to play.

He and Smart are working to make sure the sequel lives up to the hype.

"He'd be the first to admit the play doesn't define the player," Smart said. "I think so many people, they want to do that, but he can't let that do that to him. Otherwise, he's limiting himself to plateauing where he is, and he can still ascend."