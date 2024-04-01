Film Don't Lie spring spotlight: Jared Wilson
Jared Wilson isn’t just the likely starting center for Georgia this fall. He’s the likely starting center replacing Sedrick Van Pran, consummate leader and three-year, 44-consecutive-game starter.
There’s always trepidation with a new center. So let’s examine what we’ve seen of Wilson and his skill set to date.
Numbers
Wilson has logged 204 career snaps, including 131 last season. Interestingly, it wasn’t until last season that he was able to get reps at center. The entirety of his snaps in 2021 and 2022 were at guard.
In those 204 career snaps, he has the following PFF grades:
- 73.8 overall grade
- 72.8 run block grade
- 62.2 pass block grade
In 83 pass block reps, he’s allowed three total quarterback pressures, including one sack.
After watching Wilson’s snaps from the past season, there are two defining characteristics that stand out. Let’s examine.
Athleticism
The big fella can move. Any offensive lineman analysis starts with how they move and their feet. Wilson has excellent feet and short area quickness. Against Tennessee while playing guard, Wilson worked quickly off the ball, then up the field to the linebacker, engaged and finished (below).
