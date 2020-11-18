Film Review: Smael Mondon
Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs picked up huge news on Wednesday morning when Rivals100 linebacker Smael Mondon committed to Georgia over the likes of Auburn, Tennessee, LSU and many others.
We take a closer look at the film to see what the 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker will bring to Athens when he arrives.
ATHLETICISM
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news