News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-04 14:50:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Film Review: Kelee Ringo

Trent Smallwood • UGASports
Staff
@SmallwoodTrent

Georgia picked up a huge commitment when five-star defensive back Kelee Ringo announced he was going to be a Bulldog on Saturday afternoon.Below we step into the film room to take a closer look at ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}