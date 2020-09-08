UGASports - Film Review: Jackson Meeks

SEPARATION

We do not have much film on Meeks in his senior season just yet, but after compiling some video one thing that did stand out was the ability to create separation in man-to-man coverage. A lot of that is due to his burst off the line of scrimmage. The Alabama native has an explosive first step and is able to create space on short curls, intermediate routes along with getting over the top.

Meeks went down with a torn ACL in his sophomore season and that hampered his junior season a bit. He only hauled in 10 receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown in 2019. The 6-foot-3, 204 pound receiver turned heads when he tallied 204 receiving yards on 13 receptions and three touchdowns against powerhouse Hoover High School (Alabama).