UGASports - Film Review: Jackson Meeks

Film Review: Jackson Meeks
Georgia picked up it's second wide receiver commit on Tuesday morning when Jackson Meeks made his pledge to the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and company were planning to only take two or three wide receivers in the class after taking a big group at the position in the Class of 2020.
We step into the film room to take a closer look at what Meeks will bring to Athens.
SEPARATION
We do not have much film on Meeks in his senior season just yet, but after compiling some video one thing that did stand out was the ability to create separation in man-to-man coverage. A lot of that is due to his burst off the line of scrimmage. The Alabama native has an explosive first step and is able to create space on short curls, intermediate routes along with getting over the top.
Meeks went down with a torn ACL in his sophomore season and that hampered his junior season a bit. He only hauled in 10 receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown in 2019. The 6-foot-3, 204 pound receiver turned heads when he tallied 204 receiving yards on 13 receptions and three touchdowns against powerhouse Hoover High School (Alabama).
