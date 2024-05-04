Advertisement
Film Don't Lie spring spotlight: Transfer QB Jaden Rashada

Brent Rollins • UGASports
Analyst
@BrentRollinsPhD

Four scholarship quarterbacks. Kirby Smart has always said that’s what the room will have, and he recently landed his fourth in Arizona State transfer Jaden Rashada. Rashada just completed his true freshman season with the Sun Devils.

After watching all of Rashada’s plays last fall, let’s examine the skill set he brings to Georgia’s quarterback room.

Numbers

After starting the first two games, Rashada missed the the majority of the rest of the season due to injury before playing 48 snaps in the final game against Arizona. All told, he logged 184 snaps and had 95 drop-backs. His PFF grades and numbers were:

- 47.2 overall grade

- 43.8 passing grade

- 62.1 rushing grade

- 44 for 82 (53.7 percent) for 485 yards, 4 touchdowns and 3 Ints

- 48 yards rushing on 11 attempts

Obviously not good, even in a small sample size. But the situation, surrounding talent and offense were also, to put it lightly, not good.

