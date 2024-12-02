Advertisement
Published Dec 2, 2024
FILM DON'T LIE: How Georgia won the 8 overtime thriller
Dayne Young  •  UGASports
Staff
Twitter
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young address how Georgia Tech gained more than 500 yards against Georgia and how the Bulldogs offense was scoreless in the first half before roaring back to force overtime. They also look at those wild overtime periods.


Overtime periods - Craziest game of all time?

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Offense in regulation - What stalled Georgia's offense?

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Defense in regulation - How did Georgia Tech gain 500 yards?!?

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

