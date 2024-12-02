FILM DON'T LIE: How Georgia won the 8 overtime thriller

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young address how Georgia Tech gained more than 500 yards against Georgia and how the Bulldogs offense was scoreless in the first half before roaring back to force overtime. They also look at those wild overtime periods.
Overtime periods - Craziest game of all time?
Offense in regulation - What stalled Georgia's offense?
Defense in regulation - How did Georgia Tech gain 500 yards?!?
